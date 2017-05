ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re seeing new numbers regarding the homicide rate in Albuquerque.

So far in 2017 police investigated 23 homicides in the city.

Detectives solved 15 of those cases which is at a rate of 65 percent.

Last year Albuquerque saw 24 homicides.

According to the city using 2015’s population, Albuquerque’s rate is 11 homicides per 100,000 people.

In 2016 the city reached a 20-year high of 61 murders.

The highest on record since 1990 is 70 murders in 1996.