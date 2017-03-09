Helping Hands: ‘Canstruction’ Event

Jill Gentry, Director of Development at The Food Depot, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to this year’s ‘Canstruction’ event in Santa Fe.

Canstruction is a food drive that pairs friendly competition and team building, while helping feed the hungry in Northern New Mexico. Teams who register, build a structure or sculpture out of non-perishable cans of food, then they will be judged and open for public view. All the food will go to The Food Depot, which is the food bank for nine counties in Northern New Mexico.

If you would like to register a team, March 24 is the deadline and Build Day for teams at Santa Fe Place Mall is June 16th. Cansculptures at the Canstruction event is open to the public, June 16th through the 25th.

For more information visit their website.

