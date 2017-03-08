New Mexico congressman to hold town hall Saturday in Hobbs

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) – The sole Republican member of New Mexico’s congressional delegation has scheduled a town hall Saturday in Hobbs, the second such event that Rep. Steve Pearce will hold in eight days.

The town hall will be held at the Lea County Event Center at 9 a.m.

Many members of Congress from both parties have skipped holding town halls, including vulnerable Senate Democrats and majority Republicans pummeled by critics of President Donald Trump.

Pearce last Saturday held a town hall in Ruidoso that drew approximately 300 people. He also recently held a telephone town hall.

He said in a statement announcing the Hobbs town hall that he wants to focus on concern such as community safety, the economy and opportunities for children and that he hopes “political disdain” can be put aside.