APS: Parents must pick up kids at Helen Cordero, Edward Gonzales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque schools will not be dismissed as usual Monday due to police activity.

According to Albuquerque Public Schools officials, students at Helen Cordero and Edward Gonzales Elementary Schools will only be released by parent pick-up. Officials say buses will not be transporting any students.

Parents who go to pick up their children must bring an ID.

Police are responding to a SWAT situation in the area.

KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.