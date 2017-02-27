Two Albuquerque men arrested after alleged police chase in stolen truck

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Two men are behind bars after allegedly leading police on a wild chase across town.

According to a criminal complaint, an APD officer spotted a stolen pickup with two people inside near 4th and Lomas.

That was allegedly being driven by 30-year-old Michael Farley and his passenger, 35-year-old Shelton Webster.

Police say when they tried to pull the truck over, Farley refused to stop and sped off.

Other units joined the chase on the ground, along with a police helicopter to assist from the air.

Police were able to flatten the pickup’s tires with spike strips near Kirtland Air Force Base, but say that pickup was able to make its way all the way back down near the BioPark before police were able to use a PIT maneuver to end the chase.

Farley and Webster were then taken into custody.

Saturday, a judge set Farley’s bond at $25,000 cash or surety citing his long criminal history.

Webster’s bond was set at $2,500 cash or surety.