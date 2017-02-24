2 die in New Mexico wreck of vehicle fleeing Border Patrol

LORDSBURG, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico authorities say two people died after being ejected from a car that struck a road sign, entered a highway median and overturned several times while fleeing from U.S. Border Patrol agents.

State Police said the wreck occurred Thursday on Interstate 10 between Lordsburg and Deming in southwestern New Mexico.

The eastbound car’s third occupant was injured and airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, Texas.

No information was released on the injured person’s condition, and the State Police said identities of those involved were being withheld and that no additional information was immediately available.