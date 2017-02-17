Albuquerque elementary school converts gym into free grocery store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque elementary school is making sure families in need have food to eat.

Thursday, Lew Wallace Elementary School converted its gym into a free grocery store. The school partnered with Storehouse NM to provide groceries for more than 200 families in the Downtown area.

The program is being funded in part by a $20,000 donation from the Ellen DeGeneres Show. This, after kindergarten teacher Sonya Romero gained national attention for using her own money to provide for her students.

The gym will be converted every third Thursday of the month.

