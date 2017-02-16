Lady Lobos pay tribute to breast cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Even though Valentine’s Day has come and gone, the week is still all about love.

The University of New Mexico’s Comprehensive Cancer Center is raising awareness for breast cancer with their “Lobo’s Love Pink Week” event.

UNM Lobo’s Men and Women’s basketball teams will be paying tribute to those who have been affected by breast cancer during their games at the Wise Pies Arena.

The men’s game will took place on Tuesday, February 14, and the women’s are scheduled for Saturday, February 18. Tip off is at 1 p.m. against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The players will be wearing a pink jersey that will be auctioned off after the game and all proceeds will go to the Cancer Center.

All guests are encouraged to wear pink.

For more information on the Lobo’s Love Pink Week , visit Comprehensive Cancer Center’s website.