FBI looking for man who robbed banks in Arizona, New Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – The FBI is trying to identify an alleged serial bank robber wanted in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

Federal authorities say the so-called “Barrel Chested Bandit” is believed responsible for eight bank robberies or attempted bank robberies since last year.

The first occurred in Tucson last Aug. 24.

FBI officials say the New Mexico bank robberies occurred last September and November in Albuquerque and again last Saturday in Santa Fe.

There also were four Texas bank robberies.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robber, who’s described as a man in his mid-40s to early-50s who weighs about 250 pounds.

Authorities say he wore a baseball cap in all the robberies and sunglasses during six of them.