Annual No Pants Subway Ride hits cities around the world

AP-Germany No Pants Subway Ride
Young people with no pants wait for the subway train during the event 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Berlin, Germany, Sunday Jan. 8, 2017. What started in New York City in 2002 with a just a handful of people has blossomed into a worldwide movement involving thousands. No Pants rides are scheduled Sunday in about 50 cities across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia. (Maurizio Gambarini/dpa via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Subway riders in New York City and other places around the world should be ready for an eyeful when their fellow transit users strip down to their underwear.

The annual No Pants Subway Ride is taking place Sunday.

The event is organized by the Improv Everywhere comedy collective. It started in 2002 in New York with seven participants.

Organizers say pants-less subway rides are scheduled to take place this year in dozens of cities around the world. Philadelphia’s version is sponsored by a laundry delivery service.

Participants are told to get on trains and act as they normally would and are given an assigned point to take off their pants. They’re asked to keep a straight face and respond matter-of-factly to anyone who asks them if they’re cold