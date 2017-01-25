Super Bowl

The first NFL Super Bowl LI football sits in a bin with other balls to be stamped with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons names at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Ways to Watch Super Bowl LI & TV Schedule

Updated: ago

Super Bowl LI will take place on Sunday February 5, 2107 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas and will be televised nationally on FOX and air on…

Green Bay's Elijah Pitts (22) charges into the end zone, eluding Bobby Hunt (20), during the first Super Bowl in Los Angeles, Jan. 16, 1967. Pitts scored from the five on the play following Willie Wood's interception in the third quarter. Packers beat the Chiefs, 35-10. (AP Photo)

Super Bowl History & Facts

Who won the Super Bowl and in what year? Find that out along with the final score of each game dating back to 1967.

The first NFL Super Bowl LI football sits in a bin with other balls to be stamped with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons names at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Ways to Watch Super Bowl LI & TV Schedule

Updated: ago

Super Bowl LI will take place on Sunday February 5, 2107 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas and will be televised nationally on FOX and air on…