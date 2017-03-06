Mugshot Gallery: March 2017

Alex Deaton (Photo: MBI) - Deaton is a murder suspect from Mississippi who sparked a national manhunt and is accused of kidnapping a couple in New Mexico.

Police say road rage landed 19-year-old Jose Cisneros-Legarda in jail. They say Cisneros-Legarda pulled out a gun and fired three shots at a driver for revving his engine at him at a red light.

Mathew Salazar, 41, was arrested after an alleged attack on a city bus. According to a criminal complaint, Salazar started arguing with another bus rider, then hit him repeatedly in the head with an alcohol bottle until it broke.

An Albuquerque Police officer says he spotted 42-year-old Henry Grier hit a woman in the face twice. Grier told police he would rather hop in traffic than be arrested. So, with handcuffs on he was able to get away from the officer and ran onto Central where he was hit by a car.

Police say Brian Montgomery was arrested after he told police he was trying to flood the world and threw bricks and patio furniture at Albuquerque officers.

The Albuquerque Police Department says 20-year-old Adrian Gutierrez got into an argument with his mom after she refused to give back the sweat pants she was wearing, which belonged to him. Police say things turned violent when Gutierrez locked his mom in a bedroom, then chased her from the house and choked her until she lost consciousness.