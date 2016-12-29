Top Photos of 2016

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, former President Bill Clinton applauds as his wife, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks in New York, where she conceded her defeat to Republican Donald Trump after the hard-fought presidential election. Hillary Clinton's aides and supporters are urging dispirited Democrats to channel their frustrations about the election results into political causes - just not into efforts to recount ballots in three battleground states. The former Democratic presidential candidate and her close aides see the recount drive largely as a waste of resources, according to people close to Clinton. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

First Lady Michelle Obama takes the stage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Monday, July 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

President-elect Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Vice-President-elect Mike Pence during his election night rally, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/John Locher)

FILE - This Dec. 4, 2014, file photo shows protesters rallying against a grand jury's decision not to indict the police officer involved in the death of Eric Garner gather in Foley Square, in New York. Americans are closing out 2014 on an optimistic note, according to a new Associated Press-Times Square Alliance poll. Nearly half predict that 2015 will be a better year for them than 2014 was, while only 1 in 10 think it will be worse. Theres room for improvement: Americans give the year gone by a resounding meh. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

A note left behind attached to a police cruiser at a makeshift memorial in front of the headquarters of the Dallas Police Department sits surrounded by law enforcement badges, Tuesday, July 19, 2016, in Dallas. The memorial pays tribute to the five fallen police officers who were killed by a gunman during a protest earlier this month in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

United States' Simone Biles performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's qualification at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

In this Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 photo, artwork and signatures cover a fence around the Pulse nightclub, scene of a mass shooting, in Orlando, Fla. A new document from the fire departments that responded to the massacre provides further details on the role of bomb-sniffing dogs during the three-hour standoff. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

2016 AP YEAR END PHOTOS - In this frame grab taken from video provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group Aleppo Media Center (AMC), 5-year-old Omran Daqneesh sits in an ambulance after being pulled out of a building hit by an airstrike in Aleppo, Syria, on Aug. 17, 2016. The White Helmets were among the crowd of first responders who pulled Daqneesh and his family from the rubble of their apartment building. (Aleppo Media Center via AP, File)

2016 AP YEAR END PHOTOS - People observe a minute of silence at the Place de la Bourse in the center of Brussels, on March 23, 2016. Bombs exploded the day before at the Brussels airport and one of the city's metro stations killing and wounding scores of people, as a European capital was again locked down amid heightened security threats. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

2016 AP YEAR END PHOTOS - A man attempts to stop protesters from engaging with police in riot gear in front of the Police Department headquarters in Baton Rouge, La., after police attempted to clear the street on July 9, 2016. Several protesters were arrested. (AP Photo/Max Becherer, File)

2016 AP YEAR END PHOTOS - Solange Ferreira bathes her son Jose Wesley in a bucket at their house in Bonito, Pernambuco state, Brazil, on Jan. 30, 2016. Jose Wesley, who cries incessantly, only calms down when he is placed in the bucket of water, a trick his mother learned from a nurse at a hospital. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

2016 AP YEAR END PHOTOS - Authorities investigate a truck after it plowed through Bastille Day revelers in the French resort city of Nice, France, on July 14, 2016. France was ravaged by its third attack in two years when a large white truck mowed through revelers gathered for Bastille Day fireworks in Nice, killing dozens of people as it bore down on the crowd for more than a mile along the Riviera city's famed seaside promenade. (Sasha Goldsmith via AP, File)

2016 AP YEAR END PHOTOS - Mexican army soldiers escort drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to a helicopter to be transported to a maximum security prison at Mexico's Attorney General's hangar, in Mexico City, on Jan. 8, 2016. The world's most-wanted drug lord was captured for a third time in a daring raid by Mexican marines, six months after he tunneled out of a maximum security prison in an escape that embarrassed the government and strained ties with the United States. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

2016 AP YEAR END PHOTOS - Republican presidential Candidate Donald Trump gives his running mate, Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana, a kiss as they shake hands after Pence's acceptance speech to be the vice presidential nominee during the third day session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, on July 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

2016 AP YEAR END PHOTOS - Oscar Pistorius' prosthetics lie on the floor as he walks on his amputated legs during argument in mitigation of sentence by his defense attorney Barry Roux in the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 15, 2016. An appeals court found Pistorius guilty of murder and not a lesser charge of culpable homicide for the shooting death of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. (Siphiwe Sibeko via AP, Pool, File)

2016 AP YEAR END PHOTOS - The hearse carrying the body of Muhammad Ali passes in front of his boyhood home, top center, during his funeral procession in Louisville, Ky., on June 10, 2016. Ali, born Cassius Clay, died on June 3 at age 74. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

2016 AP YEAR END PHOTOS - Pope Francis walks through the gate of the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz in Oswiecim, Poland, on July 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

2016 AP YEAR END PHOTOS - Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant walks off the court after finishing his last NBA basketball game before retirement, against the Utah Jazz, on April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. Bryant scored 60 points as the Lakers won 101-96. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

2016 AP YEAR END PHOTOS - The Chicago Cubs celebrate after Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians on Nov. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. The Cubs won 8-7 in 10 innings to win the series 4-3. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

A burned vehicle sits in a heavily damaged neighborhood above Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. The resort town reopened to the public for the first time since wildfires on Nov. 28. (AP Photo/Erik Schelzig)