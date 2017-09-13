Photos: U.S. Senator Pete Domenici, 1932-2017

WASHINGTON - JULY 9: U.S. Sen. Pete Domenici (R-NM) smiles as he leaves the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill July 9, 2007 in Washington, DC. The Senate has begun to debate the Defense Authorization bill. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - JULY 09: Sen. Pete Domenici (R-NM) (L) and Sen. Ted Stevens (R-AK) leave the Senate chamber after casting votes for federal judges at the Capitol July 9, 2007 in Washington, DC. Domenici broke ranks with the White House last week over President George W. Bush's policy in Iraq. Domenici said he is not in support of an immediate withdrawal of troops from Iraq or reducing money for operations. "I am calling for a new strategy that will move our troops out of combat operations and on the path to continuing home," he said. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - MARCH 15: Sen. Pete Domenici (R-NM) (C) leads a group of visitors on a tour of the U.S. Capitol March 15, 2007 in Washington, DC. Former U.S. Attorney David Iglesias has claimed that Sen. Domenici called him prior to the 2006 fall elections to pressure him to speed up an investigation into voter fraud in New Mexico. According to the Justice Department, Domenici allegedly called the department four times to pressure them to fire Iglesias. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - JANUARY 22: U.S. Sen. Pete Domenici (R-NM) (L) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) (R) talk to each other prior to a news conference on Capitol Hill January 22, 2007 in Washington, DC. The Senators have introduced the Social Security and Medicare Solvency Commission Act to create a permanent commission to make recommendations on maintaining long-term financial stability for the entitlement programs. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: United States Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Pete V. Domenici (L) questions witnesses during a hearing about the recent BP pipeline failure in the Prudhoe Bay Oil Field, Alaska, on Capitol Hill September 12, 2006 in Washington, DC. During the hearing, representatives from BP took full responsibility for the pipeline failure and outlined what they planned to do in the future to prevent accidents in the field. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 01: Former Sen. Pete Domenici (R-NM)(R), speaks while flanked by, former Sen. Alan Simpson, (R-WY)(2nd-L), Erskine Bowles (L), and former White House Budget Director Alice Rivlin (2nd-R), during a Joint Deficit Reduction Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, on November 1, 2011 in Washington, DC. The special Joint Committee is tasked with finding $1.5 trillion in deficit reduction by Thanksgiving. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

