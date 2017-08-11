Mugshot Gallery: August 2017

Brandon Vigil is accused in the murder of two teenagers last month in the South Valley: http://krqe.com/2017/08/04/police-arrest-man-accused-of-killing-two-teens-at-south-valley-home/

Kenny Grubbs was arrested when law enforcement agencies discovered an area for cockfighting, sharp objects that attach to roosters' feet and more than 100 birds, including five dead ones: http://krqe.com/2017/08/07/man-arrested-for-cockfighting-says-he-was-at-poultry-show/

Juan Rodelas-Calzadillas is accused of mowing over a pedestrian near the Taos Gorge Bridge: http://krqe.com/2017/08/06/man-arrested-in-connection-with-taos-gorge-bridge-hit-and-run/

Ryan Griffin is the inmate who escaped from Sandoval County Jail after a guard mistakenly released him after he stole his cellmate's ID: http://krqe.com/2017/08/07/inmate-mistakenly-released-expected-in-court/

Daniel Daddio is accused of urinating on a family at a Metallica concert at the University of Phoenix Stadium: http://krqe.com/2017/08/09/case-involving-unm-law-student-accused-of-urinating-on-family-goes-viral/

Eutimio Lopez is accused of trying to lure young girls for sex: http://krqe.com/2017/08/01/santa-fe-man-accused-of-attempting-to-lure-young-girls-for-sex/

Joshua Malecki is accused of driving drunk and abandoning his police car after a crash: http://krqe.com/2017/08/10/albuquerque-police-officer-arrested-for-dwi/

Ja'karl Jenkins is accused of shooting at a car full of people near Montgomery and Morningside: http://krqe.com/2017/08/11/judge-to-decide-if-men-accused-in-shootout-near-daycare-to-remain-behind-bars/