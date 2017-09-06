Mug Shot Gallery: September 2017

Nathanuth Mason is accused of pointing a gun and firing a round at the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office helicopter:http://krqe.com/2017/09/03/suspect-who-shot-at-bcso-helicopter-pointed-gun-at-apd-identified/

Zhuxuan Dong is one of three men arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Mariposa Park: http://krqe.com/2017/09/03/three-men-facing-charges-after-alleged-rape-at-northwest-albuquerque-park/

Xinquan Zhou is one of three men arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Mariposa Park: http://krqe.com/2017/09/03/three-men-facing-charges-after-alleged-rape-at-northwest-albuquerque-park/

Zhenxing Li is one of three men arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Mariposa Park: http://krqe.com/2017/09/03/three-men-facing-charges-after-alleged-rape-at-northwest-albuquerque-park/

Rodney Lacy is accused of using a pair of eyeglasses to pry open his shackles and then bust open the lock on the back of the bus: http://krqe.com/2017/09/02/inmate-caught-after-allegedly-using-eyeglasses-to-break-out-of-transport-van/

Angelo Martinez was arrested after he attempted to carjack four teens: http://krqe.com/2017/09/05/video-teens-hold-man-accused-of-trying-to-carjack-them-for-officers/