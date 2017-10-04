Mug Shot Gallery: October 2017

Angelo Martinez was arrested after police found him in a stolen vehicle with meth. Martinez is also the man accused of trying to carjack four Albuquerque football players: http://krqe.com/2017/10/02/man-accused-of-trying-to-carjack-football-players-arrested-again/

Francisco Saucedo was arrested after police found pornographic images and other documents related to children on his computer and other digital storage devices: http://krqe.com/2017/10/03/new-mexico-agents-sex-offender-accused-in-child-porn-case/