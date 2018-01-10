Mug Shot Gallery: January 2018

Ricardo Chavarria is charged with four counts of child abuse and a DWI after blowing a .10. Read the full story here :https://lintvkrqe.wordpress.com/wp-admin/post-new.php?post_type=gallery

Tyler Click is accused of breaking into an elderly woman's home while she was in the hospital. Read the full story here: http://krqe.com/2018/01/02/elderly-womans-home-burglarized-5-times-while-shes-been-in-hospital/

Rodney Poston is accused of keeping his ex-wife in his car while driving drunk. Read the full story: http://krqe.com/2018/01/02/man-charged-with-allegedly-keeping-ex-wife-in-car/

Robert Noedel is being accused of stealing four company cars from the Santa Fe University of Art and Design. Read the full story: http://krqe.com/2018/01/02/two-santa-fe-men-arrested-accused-of-stealing-vehicles-from-college-campus/

Nestor Rodriguez is being accused of being accused of stealing four company cars from the Santa Fe University of Art and Design. Read the full story: http://krqe.com/2018/01/02/two-santa-fe-men-arrested-accused-of-stealing-vehicles-from-college-campus/

Jimmy Maes is accused of leading police on two chases in two days. Read the full story: http://krqe.com/2018/01/04/video-shows-man-lead-police-on-second-chase-in-two-days/

Ja-hmariay McDavid is accused of shooting 37-year-old Milton Wayne Hopkins multiple times. Read the full story: http://krqe.com/2018/01/06/roswell-man-facing-manslaughter-charges-after-shooting-death/