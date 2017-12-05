Mug Shot Gallery: December 2017

Arthur Ortiz was sentenced to 12 years behind bars after he was recently arrested for home burglary where he stole jewelry, money and computers. Read Full Story Here: http://krqe.com/2017/12/01/repeat-offender-from-santa-fe-sentenced-to-12-years/

David Abalos was arrested after reports of him threatening people with an ax. Read More Here: http://krqe.com/2017/12/01/police-arrest-man-accused-of-terrorizing-people-with-ax/

Trevor Cunningham was arrested after he rear-ended a car then pointed a rifle at the driver. Read More Here: http://krqe.com/2017/12/01/man-accused-of-pointing-rifle-and-woman-and-her-child-after-hit-and-run/

Scott Stoneking was arrested for child pornography after deputies traced a download straight to his apartment. Read More Here: http://krqe.com/2017/12/02/man-arrested-for-child-pornography-after-deputies-trace-download/

Raul Garcia was arrested after police say he robbed a few business. Read Full Story: http://krqe.com/2017/12/02/police-catch-couple-in-the-middle-of-a-robbing-spree/

Zuly Carrillo was arrested after police say she robbed a few business. Read Full Story: http://krqe.com/2017/12/02/police-catch-couple-in-the-middle-of-a-robbing-spree/

Joe Montano now has seven DWI convictions. Police say Montano was nearly twice the speed limit and driving drunk. Read More Here: http://krqe.com/2017/12/02/six-time-drunk-driver-arrested-again/

The FBI says Fidel Castillo, the wanted man in connection with a bank robbery four months ago in Albuquerque has been arrested. Read More Here: http://krqe.com/2017/12/03/suspect-arrested-in-robbery-of-us-bank-branch-in-albuquerque/