Mexico City Earthquake September 19, 2017

In this photo provided by Francisco Caballero Gout, shot through a window of the iconic Torre Latina, dust rises over down town Mexico City during a 7.1 earthquake, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Throughout the capital, rescuer workers and residents dug through the rubble of collapsed buildings seeking survivors. (Francisco Caballero Gout via AP)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 19: A fireman stands next to a damaged car after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck on September 19, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. The earthquake caused over 100 fatalities, destroyed buildings and knocked out power throughout the capital. (Photo by Rafael S. Fabres/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 19: Rescuers work in the rubble after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck on September 19, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Rafael S. Fabres/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 19: Rescuers work in the rubble after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck on September 19, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Rafael S. Fabres/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 19: Rescuers work in the rubble after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck on September 19, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Rafael S. Fabres/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 19: Rescuers work in the rubble after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck on September 19, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Rafael S. Fabres/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 19: Rescuers work in the rubble after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck on September 19, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Rafael S. Fabres/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 19: An entire building colapsed in the neighborhood of Condesa, on September 19, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. Local people and public forces helped removing the derbis (Photo by Rafael S. Fabres/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 20: A collapsed building at the Narvarte colony, on September 20, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Rafael S. Fabres/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 20: Rubbles from a damaged building at the Coapan delegation litters the walkway on September 20, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. The death toll from the 7.1 magnitude treblor is at least 225, with an unknown number missing. (Photo by Rafael S. Fabres/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 20: A collapsed building at the Narvarte colony, on September 20, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Rafael S. Fabres/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 19: Medical personnel organize supplies after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck on September 19, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Rafael S. Fabres/Getty Images)

A Red Cross worker stands, top center, on a collapsed building where rescuers continue searching for people trapped inside, in the Roma Norte neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Mexicans across the city are digging through collapsed buildings, trying to save people trapped in debris under schools, homes and businesses, toppled by a 7.1 earthquake that killed more than 200 people. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Residents salvage personal items from a home damaged in a 7.1 earthquake, in Jojutla, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Police, firefighters and ordinary Mexicans are digging frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings, looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in decades as the number of confirmed fatalities climbs. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

An injured person is carried after being rescued from the rubble of a building that collapsed after an earthquake, in the Colonia Obrera neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has stunned central Mexico, killing at least more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust. Thousands fled into the streets in panic, and many stayed to help rescue those trapped. (AP Photo/Miguel Tovar)

Rescue workers search for children trapped inside the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. The earthquake stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust. (AP Photo/Carlos Cisneros)

Rescue workers search for people trapped in a collapsed building in the Piedad Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has stunned central Mexico, killing more than 100 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust. Thousands fled into the streets in panic, and many stayed to help rescue those trapped. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)