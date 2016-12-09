Football Friday Night Week 16

It is award season for the Football Show, as state champions were crowned last Saturday. So, in this season ending NM Football Friday Night show we crown the coaches and players of the year awards. In this block its all about Class 6A with a championship recap and Dave House and Josh Foley in studio.

In this block of Football Friday Night we look back at the Class 5A State Championship from a week ago. San Juan Mendoza is in studio with Drew Ortiz and Artesia is this years final Band of The Week.

In this block of New Mexico Football Friday Night we start with this seasons winner of the Spirit Stick. St. Pius took home the elusive title this year, and their cheerleaders and dance team were in studio to accept the award. Then we take a look back at the Class 4A State Championship and hand out more awards for this season.

In the homestretch for the final show of the season, we wrap up all the awards for Class 3A to 6-Man football. The St. Pius Cheerleaders and Dance team take us out for the final time in 2016. Come back next year for all of your state high school football highlights and analysis.

