KASA 2-1 is moving to FOX New Mexico 13-2

If you get TV via an antenna, rescan – If you get FOX from a provider, do nothing.

FOX New Mexico is moving to 13-2 (KRQE is 13-1). If you get TV over-the-air, conduct a rescan of your digital channels, you’ll be surprised to find there are a lot of new digital programming available plus, you’ll now see FOX New Mexico in its new location on 13-2. If you get FOX from a cable or satellite provider, you do not need to do anything. Providers will still have FOX in their line-up.

Frequently Ask Questions

Why is Fox New Mexico moving?

Our station was recently purchased by the Nexstar Broadcasting Group. Due to the ownership change, the FCC required the new buyers to divest KASA. But we were fortunate to only have to sell the call letters and the channel position. We kept our FOX affiliation and all our great people and programming that viewers are familiar with.

What is 13-2?

A digital sub channel is an extra broadcast signals that overlap the main signal. An even easier way to understand subchannels is to think of them as people sharing the same car on the way to work. Just like a car, a signal can carry more than one sub channel. In this instance, KRQE-TV (CBS) will be broadcast on channel 13-1 and Fox New Mexico will be broadcast on 13-2.

When does the switch over occur?

Tuesday, January 17 (going into Wednesday, January 18) at 12:00 AM.

I get TV from a provider, such as DIRECT, DISH, Cable, what do I do?

You do not need to do anything. You will see FOX New Mexico in your regular channel listings.

I get TV via an antenna, what do I do?

Run the “scan” (or auto program) function on your converter box or digital television set, usually on the remote control, labeled “SET-UP” or “MENU” or some similar term.

Go to MENU (or HOME on some remotes)

(or on some remotes) Go to Channels (or Settings and then Channels for some remotes)

(or and then Channels for some remotes) Go to the rescan or scan option, which could be called one of the following: Auto scan Auto search Auto program Channel search Discover

Select that option and it will take about 5 minutes to rescan the channels and add 13-2 to the list

Remotes are all different based on the many different models of TVs, if none of these steps appear on the remote, try searching Google for your TV Brand & Model and download the user’s manual.

Consult the owner’s manual for more detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan.

Once the scan is complete, you should be receiving digital channels through your antenna.

What will be on Channel 2?

The local affiliate for the Spanish language network Telemundo.

What happens to GetTV, Cozi and ION?

You can get GetTV on KASY 50-3

Cozi will move to channel 50-4

ION will move to channel 19-4

After the switch, how will the channels work?

KRQE

13-1 CBS

13-2 FOX (Moves from KASA .1)

KBIM

10-1 CBS

10-2 FOX (Moves from KASA .1)

KREZ

6-1 CBS

6-2 FOX (Moves from KASA .1)

KWBQ

19-1 CW

19-2 Grit

19-3 Laugh

19-4 ION (moves from the .3 of KASA)

KASY

50-1 MY50TV

50-2 Escape

50-3 Get TV (moves from the .2 of KRQE)

5-4 COZI TV (Moves from .2 of KASA)

Where can I see the programming guide for FOX New Mexico?

See KRQE/CBS and FOX New Mexico TV Guide here »