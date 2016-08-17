KASA, previously located on channel 2-1 has moved to 13-2.

FOX New Mexico can now be found on 13-2; KRQE is 13-1. For over-the-air TV, conduct a rescan of your digital channels, you’ll be surprised to find there are a lot of new digital programming available + plus you’ll now see FOX New Mexico in its new location on 13-2.

Find FOX New Mexico

Run the “scan” function on your converter box or digital television set, usually on the remote control, labeled “SET-UP” or “MENU” or some similar term.

Go to MENU (or HOME on some remotes)

(or on some remotes) Go to Channels (or Settings and then Channels for some remotes)

(or and then Channels for some remotes) Go to the rescan or scan option, which could be called one of the following: Auto scan Auto search Auto program Channel search Discover

Select that option and it will take about 5 minutes to rescan the channels and add 13.2 to the list

Remotes are all different based on the many different models of TVs, if none of these steps appear on the remote, try searching Google for your TV Brand & Model and download the user’s manual.

Consult the owner’s manual for more detailed instructions on how to run a channel scan.

Once the scan is complete, you should be receiving digital channels through your antenna.