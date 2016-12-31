FOX New Mexico

In The Arts: Kristine Mirelle

Artist and Roswell native Kristine Mirelle, who performs five nights a week in Los Angeles and will be in Las Vegas over New Year’s Eve, had…

In The Community: Zillaphyst

Zillaphyst is Albuquerque’s consummate jam band, often taking original and improvised songs that last upwards of 20 minutes.

On The Stage: Merican Slang

Merican Slang is one of Albuquerque’s premier funk bands and they recently performed in the New Mexico Living Loft, to be featured during th…

In The Arts: Oblique View

Changes in New Mexico’s landscape over the years are evident in the exhibit ‘Oblique Views’ at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture in Sant…

For The Family: Be The Dinosaur

Experience what it was like in New Mexico during the time of the dinosaurs at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science.

Feeling Fit: Carlito Springs

For a challenging hike, try Carlito Springs. The trek offers some of the most breath-taking views in the state.

In The Community: Explore The Sandias

The hiking trails and striking views of the Sandia Foothills Open Space are sure to help you climb out of your cabin fever this winter.