SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico schools are getting a cash infusion thanks to the leasing of state lands.

The State Land Commissioner announced Wednesday that the Land Office earned more than $18 million during its monthly auction when it awards land leases to the highest bidders in the oil and gas industry.

That money goes to several beneficiaries, including New Mexico public schools, the University of New Mexico, the New Mexico School for the Blind and the New Mexico School for the Deaf.