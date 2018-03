ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— One of the two teens accused in the murder of a woman is expected in court Tuesday.

Joseph Sanchez and Patrick Zamora pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Aliyah Garcia.

She was sitting in a car outside a friend’s home near Atrisco and Arenal last year when the group opened fire.

Sanchez is expected in court as he faces 18 years in prison.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates when available.

___________________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps