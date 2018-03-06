Farmington standoff results in officer involved shooting

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE)— A suspect wanted by the Ignacio Police Department was pronounced dead at the hospital after an officer-involved-shooting Monday night.

The male victim, a 25-year-old from Colorado, had a felony warrant for aggravated battery from a deadly weapon.

The San Juan County Sherrif’s Office confirmed the suspect was staying at a Motel 6 on Bloomfield Boulevard and Farmington Police Department’s SWAT and crisis negotiation arrived soon after.

After attempting unsuccessfully to make contact with the suspect by phone SWAR entered the victim’s room where they found the man hiding in the ceiling.

After removing the ceiling tiles, the suspect fell to the floor and charged at officers with a knife.

An officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect.

Medical aid was rendered and the suspect was rushed to the San Juan Regional Medical Center where he passed away.

The New Mexico State Police are investigating.

KRQE News 13 will update with more information when it becomes available.