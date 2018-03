SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)— Voting is underway Tuesday in Rio Rancho and Santa Fe.

Santa Fe residents will select a new mayor in a new way.

Elections will be decided by ranked choice voting with voters selecting their first choice candidate then ranking their second and thirds choices.

The system is supposed to eliminate runoff elections as an attempt to save millions.

