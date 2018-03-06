March 6 Morning Rush: Report shows few APD recruits successful

1. New details show the mayor’s goal to have 1,200 APD officers could be hard to reach. A new chart in a city budget report shows cadets who fail the department’s physical and background checks have left APD with only 60 successful recruits out of more than 1,300 in 2015. The police union says another part of the problem is the college requirements put in place by the Berry Administration. The report also says officers in Albuquerque aren’t paid enough to spark interest.

2. This morning we now know that ICE Agents arrested 23 people in a recent sting involving New Mexico. Also, more than 100 businesses in New Mexico and Texas are now on notice that they’re being audited. This means they must hand over hiring records on their employee’s immigration status. ICE officials say this is an effort to keep businesses from hiring illegal immigrants. Santa Fe was one of the cities targeted in the raids. The Capitol city’s mayor is saying his city is not going to be bullied or forced by the administration. The city is now hosting workshops to teach businesses and employees their rights.

3. Afternoon highs will be a bit warmer in most areas today — expect widespread 40s, 50s and 60s.

4. Voting is getting underway across the state including in Rio Rancho and Santa Fe. Santa Fe residents are not only selecting a new mayor, but voters will also be working on a new way to vote Tuesday. Today’s elections will be decided by ranked choice voting. Voters pick their first choice candidate, then rank their second and third choices. The system is supposed to eliminate runoff elections all in the hopes it will save millions.

5. A local bakery will be opening its doors for the first time since burglars broke in stealing hundreds of dollars and caused a slew of damage. This break in couldn’t have come at a worse time as Facebook is expected to be at the location to feature Q’s Cakes and Sweets Boutique in a campaign for small businesses. Instead, they’re using this small bump in the road as a boost for their business. Q’s Cakes says more than 20 volunteers came out with towels, brooms and mops on Saturday to help them clean up. The owner is thanking them today.

Morning’s Top Stories