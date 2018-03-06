Man accused of stabbing cab driver to appear in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— The man accused of stabbing a cab driver downtown is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Victor Ortiz‘s defense is asking he be let out of jail until trial.

Police say Ortiz stabbed Khalil Jabbour near Coal and University last July.

He claims he thought the victim was after him.

Police say he also stole a car at knifepoint in the South Valley that same day.

Ortiz’ attorney argued he is not a flight risk but a business owner with strong ties to the community.

