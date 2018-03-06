Local bakery victim of burglary, reopening doors with special event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)— A local bakery will be opening its doors Tuesday morning for the first time since burglars broke in, stealing hundreds of dollars and causing a slew of damage.

The owner says she isn’t letting up, but instead they’re using the small bump in the road as a boost for their business.

The break-in couldn’t have come at a worse time. On Tuesday, Facebook is expected to feature Q’s Cakes and Sweets Boutique in a campaign for small, local businesses.

“I hate to be really cliche and say it was a blessing in disguise but it really has been,” said Queneesha Myers, owner of Q’s Cakes and Sweets Boutique.

Between Friday night and Saturday morning, thieves had broken into the bakery through the bathroom, cutting the pipe, causing a lot of damage and forcing the bakery to shut off the water.

The news spread quickly after owner Myers posted a video on Facebook. The video garnered nearly 8,000 views and her page now has almost 6,000 likes.

Myers said since that day the response has been overwhelming.

“We had I want to say over 20 volunteers on Saturday who came they brought towels brooms and mops and got all the water up,” said Myers.

For the facebook event on Tuesday, Myers was going to do just one happy hour. Instead, she says they’re doing a happy hour every 2 hours.

That means even more work had to be put in since the water was shut off until mid-morning on Monday.

“I’ll probably just sleep overnight and bring a pillow. We have three cases so we have to fill all of those,” said Myers.

While the thieves were able to get away with $200, Myers said it could’ve been much worse. She says she’s only had to pay about $1,000 out of pocket to get everything ready for Tuesday.

The Facebook event starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Q’s Cakes and Sweets Boutique is located at 2720 Central Avenue SE.

