Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: Afternoon highs will be a bit warmer in most areas today — expect widespread 40s, 50s and 60s. Moisture streaming northeast off the Pacific will give us another round of high cloud cover and filtered sunshine today. No rain or snow is expected to fall within statelines. As a matter of fact, near-record dry conditions are expected over the state. Don’t forget to lather up on chapstick and lotion!

WEDNESDAY: Another chilly start will be followed by a mild afternoon with high temperatures climbing above where we were both Monday & Tuesday. Expect afternoon temps to climb into the low 60s across the Rio Grande Valley — above average for this time of year.

THURSDAY: A nice warming trend will leave afternoon highs well above average in the upper 60s to low 70s in the Albuquerque-metro. High cloud cover will be on the increase… but rain and snow still not likely in New Mexico.