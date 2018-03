ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the three suspects accused in connection to the mutilation and murder of an Albuquerque man is expected to change her plea.

According to court records, Chase Smotherman and Mariah Ferry are accused of kidnapping John Soyka last August. Mitchell Overhand is accused of tampering with evidence.

All there were indicted. Ferry pleaded not guilty last year.

Monday, Ferry is expected in court for a change of plea hearing.

