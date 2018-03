LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – An incredible sight was caught on camera in the Valles Caldera.

Video of the elk traffic jam was taken last month by a ranger.

Officials say he stumbled across the amazing site before the National Preserve opened.

Unfortunately, this is not something visitors are likely to see.

The preserve says by the time visitors arrive, the elk have already moved into the trees.

