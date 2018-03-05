University of New Mexico’s 1st female president to take helm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The first female president in the history of the University of New Mexico is preparing to take the helm.

Garnett Stokes is scheduled o be introduced to campus Monday after being named president in November.

The 61-year-old Stokes accepted a five-year contract with a salary of $400,000. She comes to UNM from the University of Missouri, where she was provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.

She takes over as UNM and other New Mexico colleges grapple with funding shortages and enrollments that have generally trended downward.

The university also faces accusations of financial mismanagement in its athletics department.

UNM football coach Bob Davie also is serving a 30-day suspension following multiple investigations that examined whether he and his staff interfered with criminal probes or misconduct cases involving players.