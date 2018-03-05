Supreme Court rejects appeal of man convicted of raping, killing daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man who raped and murdered his one-month-old daughter.

Juan Galindo was high on meth and home alone with the child in 2011 when she was killed in their home near Goff and Bridge.

Investigators say the baby had black eyes, bite marks, a damaged liver, and severe injuries to her genitals.

Galindo was convicted of child abuse resulting in death and sentenced to 63 years in prison.

Galindo appealed, arguing his convictions were not supported by evidence and his statements to police were involuntary.

The Supreme Court rejected his claims.

