Supreme Court issues opinion on Rio Grande water dispute between New Mexico, Texas

By Published: Updated:
Rio Grande, restoration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Supreme Court Monday has issued an opinion on Texas vs. New Mexico and Colorado.

Now, the high court will allow the United States to intervene on the water case on the Rio Grande.

The argument centers around the Rio Grande Compact, which divides up the river’s water.

Texas argues groundwater pumping in southern New Mexico is draining the Rio Grande, depriving water users in Texas.

However, New Mexico argues that Texas is getting what’s required.

In the unanimous opinion, delivered Monday by Justice Neil Gorsuch, they write:

First, the Compact is inextricably intertwined with the Rio Grande Project and the Downstream Contracts. Second, New Mexico has conceded in pleadings and at oral argument that the United States plays an integral role in the Compact’s operation. Third, a breach of the Compact could jeopardize the federal government’s ability to satisfy its treaty obligations to Mexico. Fourth, the United States has asserted its
Compact claims in an existing action brought by Texas, seeking substantially the same relief and without that State’s objection. This case does not present the question whether the United States could initiate litigation to force a State to perform its obligations under the Compact or expand the scope of an existing controversy between States.

To read more of the opinion, click here. 

___________________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s