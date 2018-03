Brave the Shave and be a hero for kids with cancer. Local area firefighters and first responders will be participating in St. Baldricks this Sunday, March 11 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.

The event shows unity with children battling the disease, and at the same time raises money for cancer research and treatment.

More information can be found online at StBaldricks.org.