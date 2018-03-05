‘Recyclothes’ clothing drive helps needy students worry less, study more

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Recyclothes Spring clothing drive hopes to relieve many underprivileged students around Albuquerque, freeing them to pursue their school work.

Keep Albuquerque Beautiful, Locker 505, Hinkle Family Fun Center, iHeartMEDIA, Donut Mart, and O’Niell’s are teaming up to sponsor the 7th annual Recyclothes event. Every year, thousands of students in the greater Albuquerque area and their families go without basic necessities. Recyclothes is a clothing drive that directly benefits those students. Locker 505 partners with Albuquerque schools to make sure students in need have clothes, shoes, undergarments and coats so they can focus on learning.

This year on St. Patrick’s Day, go green and spring clean! As you organize your closets, dresser drawers, and even your garages, set aside clean, gently used clothes to benefit the lives of Albuquerque students. Bring your donation to Hinkle Family Fun Center, 12932 Indian School Rd. NE, on March 17, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants who bring a large bag(s) of clean, gently used clothes will receive a free mini golf pass. You can help make a difference in a child’s life.

Additional details:

Free St. Patty’s Day Donut Mart donuts will be provided for participants who attend the event between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., while supplies last

KPEK 100.3 the Peak will be broadcasting live from the event from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Participants who stop by between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. can enter to win a 4-pack of Hinkle Day passes (4 winners), restaurant gift cards to O’Neill’s (three winners), and Keep Albuquerque Beautiful Swag bags (four winners).

Stop by the event from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and meet Orbit, the Isotopes mascot

For more information call 311, TTY 711, or visit the Recyclothes website.