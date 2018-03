ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are pushing to keep a 15-year-old accused of murder behind bars until trial.

Police say Santiago Armijo shot Larry Desantiago last week during a dispute at a southwest Albuquerque Park.

They say he got the gun from a friend he was with, Jeremiah De La Pena, another 15-year-old.

Both teens are charged with murder.

A District Court Judge will decide whether to hold Armijo until trial.

