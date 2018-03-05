Navajo filmmaker arrested on sexual assault charges

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A Navajo filmmaker from New Mexico was arrested for sexual assault over the weekend.

According to the Durango Herald, police took 29-year-old Kody Dayish into custody on Saturday. He was attending the Durango Independent Film Festival.

Dayish is in custody in connection to an alleged sexual assault that occurred Friday. Dayish is from Shiprock and has created numerous films in New Mexico.

Dayish is behind bars at the La Plata County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

