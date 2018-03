ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is now a new city attorney in place for the city of Albuquerque.

Mayor Tim Keller says he’s appointed Esteban Aguilar Jr., touting he comes with a great deal of experience in law enforcement issues.

Keller also pointed out that Aguilar understands the issues Albuquerque is facing.

Aguilar previously worked in private practice at the firm, Aguilar & Aguilar, P.C. he founded with his father.

