After cool start to the week on Monday highs steadily climb into the 70’s by Friday across the state. Partly to mostly sunny skies will be the rule with only occasional high clouds. There’s a chance for a little more moisture by late the weekend and early next week.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event