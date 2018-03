March of Dimes will be kicking off their 2018 March for Babies fundraiser Tuesday, March 6 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Albuquerque Museum.

March for Babies is the biggest annual fundraiser for the March of Dimes, bringing in thousands of dollars for New Mexico families.

The march will take place Saturday, May 12 at 8:30 a.m.

For more information on supporting the cause, visit MarchForBabies.org.