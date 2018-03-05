March 5th Morning Rush: Crews respond to fire on Kirtland Air Force Base

1. Fire crews are battling a blaze in a remote area of Kirtland Air Force Base. Officials say the wildfire started Sunday around 4 p.m. in the eastern training ranges. The fire is estimated to be around 200 acres. More than two dozen firefighters are on scene as they work with local authorities and the US Forest Service. Crews are tackling spot fires near access roads. No injuries have been reported and no structures are threatened. The blaze is an example of the danger of high winds across the state.

2. Prominent leaders in Santa Fe are joining forces to make their voices heard at City Hall. The group “Somos un Pueblo Unido” will also be there to speak out against a new wave of immigration and customs enforcement audits on locally-owned Santa Fe businesses. Last week, as part of ramped-up ICE enforcement efforts across the country, more than 230 people were arrested during a four-day raid in northern California. In New Mexico, the group says ICE began targeting locally-owned businesses in Santa Fe and other cities by delivering i-9 audit notices in person to several employers. Somos un Pueblo Unido says the audits can often result in workers losing their jobs and could potentially lead to deportation. This is happening Monday at noon in front of city hall in Santa Fe.

3. Cold, dry air will continue to stream in over northwest NM giving us a very chilly start to the work week.

4. Educators from across the metro area are taking safety into their own hand. One Albuquerque Public School teacher opened her own space and partnered with a local combat coach to start self-defense classes. Part of the training includes how to properly use pepper spray. The teachers say they can defend themselves with an advanced version of pepper spray. They are now calling for a change in APS policy to allow them to carry it. APS officers have active shooter training, but it’s unclear if teachers do.

5. The city of Roswell is celebrating Roswell High School’s dance team after they were crowned national champions. Roswell High School Charlie’s Angels dance team took first place in the large varsity pom category at the NDA High School Nationals this weekend. The event was held in Orlando, Florida. It is the second time the team is taking home gold in the same category. When the girls won in 2016, they arrived home to a police and fire escort.

Morning’s Top Stories