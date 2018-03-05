Man accused of robbing New Mexico pharmacies arrested in Colorado

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man police say has been targeting pharmacies in Albuquerque and Santa Fe has been arrested in Colorado.

Joseph Matney is accused of robbing “Phil’s Pills” on Lomas near San Pedro in January.

Police say Matney took more than 2,500 prescription pills including Xanax, Percocet and Oxycodone.

Last month, he was pulled over in a traffic stop in Denver and officers there found a bottle of Oxycodone labeled “Phil’s Pills.”

Detectives in Denver called Albuquerque Police and Matney was arrested.

Albuquerque Police also questioned him at the scene where a 16-year-old boy overdosed on Oxycodone and died.

Matney is facing federal charges.

___________________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s