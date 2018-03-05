Man accused of robbing New Mexico pharmacies arrested in Colorado

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man police say has been targeting pharmacies in Albuquerque and Santa Fe has been arrested in Colorado.

Joseph Matney is accused of robbing “Phil’s Pills” on Lomas near San Pedro in January.

Police say Matney took more than 2,500 prescription pills including Xanax, Percocet and Oxycodone.

Last month, he was pulled over in a traffic stop in Denver and officers there found a bottle of Oxycodone labeled “Phil’s Pills.”

Detectives in Denver called Albuquerque Police and Matney was arrested.

Albuquerque Police also questioned him at the scene where a 16-year-old boy overdosed on Oxycodone and died.

Matney is facing federal charges.

