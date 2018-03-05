Local high school students compete in culinary competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local high schoolers are showing off their skills Monday in a prestigious culinary competition.

The ProStart Invitational puts 12 high school teams against each other in a race of creativity, efficiency and skill.

Each team has one hour to create an appetizer, an entree and dessert.

Chefs from local restaurants score their work.

The program, founded by the National Restaurant Association, aims to prepare students for the world of culinary arts after graduation.

“The kids love it keeps them in school it keeps them interested it’s a rigorous curriculum it’s not easy. It’s not baking cookies,” said Carol White, CEO of New Mexico Restaurant Association.

These kids aren’t messing around, one team’s menu includes a scallop and chive mousse dumpling in a saffron shrimp broth, a stuffed rabbit loin and a lemon pinon tart.

The winning team is eligible for scholarships to culinary schools across the country.

