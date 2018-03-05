Local business owner and friends pay for kids to watch ‘Black Panther’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students got to take a field trip to the movies because of a generous donation.

Owner of Rude Boy Cookies Mike Silva and five of his friends, purchased every seat in a theater at Century 14 over the weekend.

That’s where students from Albuquerque High, Highland High, Wilson Middle School, and the Children’s Grief Center got to watch Black Panther for free.

“I’ve never seen happier kids in my life. It was the most incredible thing I’ve ever been a part of. To see the faces of those kids and to hear the cheering afterwards. I was humbled by their joy. It was incredible,” Silva said.

The movie has been a huge hit worldwide making more than $500 million.

