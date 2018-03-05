Lobo women’s basketball opens play in Mountain West Tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – No rest for Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women’s basketball team. The Lobos had a thrilling come from behind victory at Fresno State Friday only to find themselves playing in round one of the Mountain West Tournament on Monday as the number six seed. The Lobos came out hot and put 11 seed San Jose State away 84-54.

Jaisa Nunn led the Lobos in scoring with 19 points. She also had 9 rebounds. Tesha Buck had 18 points for the Lobos. Cherise Beynon’s stat line was one loaded with production. She finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists. Beynon and Nunn found out earlier in the day that they were selected to the All Mountain West Team.

Tesha Buck was named Newcomer of the Year in the conference. With Monday’s win the Lobos earned a Tuesday meeting with number 3 seed Wyoming. Wyoming swept the season series against the Lobos. The game has a 9:30pm mountain time start.