Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: Cold, dry air will continue to stream in over northwest NM giving us a very chilly start to the work week. Morning temperatures in the single digits and teens in the north & northwest and 30s & 40s in the south will warrant a heavy jacket to start the day. Today’s afternoon temps will be much cooler than what we had over the weekend with highs only in the 40s, 50s and 60s. Sunshine and high clouds will blanket the state with no significant shot at rain or snow. Breezy conditions (NW 15-25mph) can be expected within eastern NM, however, winds will be noticeably lighter than what we had over the weekend.

TUESDAY: Afternoon highs will be a few degrees warmer in most areas – expect temperatures to top out well into the 50s in the Albuquerque-metro area. Once again, sunshine and high clouds will cover the area with no chance at showers.

WEDNESDAY: Even warmer! High temperatures will return to the 60s in the Rio Grande Valley. Mostly to partly sunny conditions will be found statewide as high pressure remains in control.

THURSDAY: Filtered sunshine and above average temperatures are expected in all locales.